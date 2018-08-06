Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By Wedbush (FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 2,149.78%. The company had revenue of $380.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “$59.25” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Cedar Fair opened at $50.19 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 774.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,488,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

