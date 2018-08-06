Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Issued By Wedbush

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,683,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 697,640 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,428,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 148,192 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,310,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 979.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,061,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,724,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.35%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

