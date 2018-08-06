Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for American Tower Corp (AMT) Issued By Oppenheimer

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for American Tower in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMT. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

American Tower opened at $150.99 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,673,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,928,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,318,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,595,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,610,000 after purchasing an additional 402,859 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,269,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,276,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,161,000 after purchasing an additional 245,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $6,254,642.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,845,563.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 131,529 shares of company stock worth $18,287,354 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

