Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.2% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 105.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $127.26 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,735,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,663 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.99, for a total transaction of $276,041.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,213.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

