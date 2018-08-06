Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $2,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,450,438 shares of company stock worth $174,529,180. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

