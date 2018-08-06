Public Storage (PSA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA):

8/1/2018 – Public Storage had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $212.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Public Storage was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/12/2018 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2018 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $193.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Public Storage opened at $213.98 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,962,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,331,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Public Storage by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,533,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,288,000 after purchasing an additional 165,161 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,454 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.