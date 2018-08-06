Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $66.90 Million Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.27% of Square worth $66,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 1,725.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 1,476.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $138,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $22,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,133.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $889,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock valued at $75,240,756. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of Square stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.40 and a beta of 4.13.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

