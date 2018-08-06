Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock accounts for approximately 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $109,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

SCHW opened at $50.29 on Monday. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,855 shares of company stock valued at $54,232,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

