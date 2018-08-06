Proton Token (PTT) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, BitForex, FCoin and LBank. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $876,818.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,108,197,718 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, DDEX, BitForex, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

