ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) Stake Lifted by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,663 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises 14.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7,290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGHG opened at $75.49 on Monday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

