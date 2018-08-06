Promotion Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (PC)

Promotion Coin (CURRENCY:PC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Promotion Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Promotion Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $383,201.00 worth of Promotion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Promotion Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014425 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00382835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00197185 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Promotion Coin Profile

Promotion Coin’s total supply is 8,750,000,000 tokens. Promotion Coin’s official Twitter account is @PromotionChain . Promotion Coin’s official website is www.pchain.io

Buying and Selling Promotion Coin

Promotion Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Promotion Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Promotion Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Promotion Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

