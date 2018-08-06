Project Pai (PAI) Trading 32.6% Lower This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00009344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and Huobi. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23.55 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00382406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00196655 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai’s launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,660,363,531 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.