Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,815. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director Harold Albert sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $10,156,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Profire Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Profire Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Profire Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.