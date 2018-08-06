Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Insider Juan Fernando Posada Sells 9,600 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 9,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $785,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $82.33 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,867,000 after buying an additional 2,961,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,983,000 after buying an additional 882,109 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,015,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,148,000 after buying an additional 1,089,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,790,000 after buying an additional 2,115,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

