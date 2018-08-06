Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 2.81%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Primoris Services opened at $27.30 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, VP John M. Perisich sold 9,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $227,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 612,164 shares of company stock worth $16,179,409. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

