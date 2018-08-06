Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Primoris Services reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Primoris Services opened at $27.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 286,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $7,222,229.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,838,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,299,097.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,164 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,409. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

