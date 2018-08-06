Price Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 145,868 Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 145,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. 267,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,282,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.11 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.