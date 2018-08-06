Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Brands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

PBH opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Prestige Brands has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.70 million. Prestige Brands had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Prestige Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

In other Prestige Brands news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $757,688.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prestige Brands by 81.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,027,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 909,507 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Brands by 57.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,774,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,821,000 after acquiring an additional 647,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Prestige Brands by 46.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,954,000 after acquiring an additional 582,373 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands during the first quarter worth $16,607,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Brands by 124.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 755,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,487,000 after acquiring an additional 419,663 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

