PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 109,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $58.83 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $284.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

