PPL (PPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPL opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

