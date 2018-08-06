Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Container Store Group (TCS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Container Store Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.6068581326921 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TCS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.24. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $532.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.15 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. equities research analysts predict that Container Store Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

