Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Share Price

News articles about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.9142578079024 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CRNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $3.60 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceragon Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Shares of CRNT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,074. The firm has a market cap of $314.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.75 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 12.82%. equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.