PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $149,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 62,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.13.

PNC opened at $145.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $119.77 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $741,820.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

