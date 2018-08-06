Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Receives $4.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics traded down $0.01, reaching $1.23, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.32. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.12.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. sell-side analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

