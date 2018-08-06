Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline opened at $25.52 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $26.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.