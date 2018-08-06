Pitcairn Co. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,736,000 after buying an additional 2,584,199 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,883,000 after buying an additional 4,974,081 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,226,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,499,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,099,000 after buying an additional 529,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,948,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,762,000 after purchasing an additional 82,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.01. 22,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,395. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.82% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,017 shares of company stock worth $602,071. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.