Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HMHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt opened at $5.80 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $765.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,031,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

