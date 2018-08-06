Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on AtriCure Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for AtriCure in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

AtriCure opened at $32.10 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.31. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 201,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,846.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

