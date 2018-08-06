Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Floor & Decor (FND) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FND. Bank of America downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

Floor & Decor traded down $0.25, hitting $37.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 19,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $434.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock worth $320,676,864. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

