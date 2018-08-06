Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.00). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Theravance Biopharma opened at $28.50 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 214.88% and a negative net margin of 640.07%.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $336,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,776.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,180 shares of company stock valued at $823,711. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.