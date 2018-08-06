Pioneer High Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,605. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $10.12.

Pioneer High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and to seek capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to invest in corporate bonds and notes, senior secured floating rate loan interests, convertible bonds and notes, preferred stocks, common stocks, sovereign debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and convertible preferred stocks, among others.

