Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wells Fargo & Co

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.21. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $974.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.59 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $753,376.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 252.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

