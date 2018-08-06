Pillar Achieves Market Cap of $24.77 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Pillar has a market cap of $24.77 million and $19,758.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

