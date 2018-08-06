Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €162.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

equinet set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.29 ($190.93).

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €131.10 ($154.24) on Thursday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €101.60 ($119.53) and a 12 month high of €175.40 ($206.35).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

