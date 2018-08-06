Petroquest Energy (PQUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, reports.

OTCMKTS PQUE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.93. Petroquest Energy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24.

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Petroquest Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroquest Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.