PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) declared a special dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR traded down $0.03, reaching $12.50, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,885,779. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.42. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.01%. research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

