Personal Capital Advisors Corp Invests $403,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 62.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 233,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $2,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances opened at $134.20 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

In related news, Director Marcello Bottoli purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $117,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 289,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.78 per share, with a total value of $38,399,312.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,950,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,966,626.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $297,526,106 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

