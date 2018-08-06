People’s United Financial (PBCT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter 2018 results benefited from higher revenues and loan growth, partially offset by rise in costs and provisions. People’s United is steadily growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near future, given its strong balance-sheet position. Recently, it announced the acquisition of Vend Lease Company, with an aim to further build its equipment financing business. Also, the company remains committed to enhance shareholders’ value through active involvement in capital-deployment activities. Though, escalating expenses, despite undertaking initiatives to curb costs, remain a concern, People's United's improving asset quality remains a tailwind.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBCT. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Shares of People’s United Financial traded down $0.16, hitting $18.38, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 49,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,089. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $74,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,900 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,600,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,743,000 after buying an additional 491,141 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 383.8% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 79,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 63,292 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

