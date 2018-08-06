Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Merlin Entertainments (MERL)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 565 ($7.42) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.73) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 444.50 ($5.84).

Shares of MERL stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 379.20 ($4.98). The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. Merlin Entertainments has a 12-month low of GBX 317.10 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 537.50 ($7.06).

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Merlin Entertainments had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 22.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

