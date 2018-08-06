Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Huntsworth (HNT)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HNT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Huntsworth in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Numis Securities increased their price objective on Huntsworth from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.
Shares of Huntsworth traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01), reaching GBX 116 ($1.52), during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,000. Huntsworth has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.25).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.
About Huntsworth
Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.
