Peel Hunt Increases Eurocell (ECEL) Price Target to GBX 300

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 300 ($3.94) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eurocell traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01), hitting GBX 259.80 ($3.41), during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,360. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.61).

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 8.25%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

