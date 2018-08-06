PDF Solutions (PDFS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDFS. BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

PDF Solutions traded down $0.47, hitting $9.50, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 13,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,437. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.21.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 182,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,596,000 after buying an additional 1,767,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

