PDC Energy (PDCE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE):

8/3/2018 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

8/1/2018 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/26/2018 – PDC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “$60.95” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – PDC Energy was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – PDC Energy was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – PDC Energy is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2018 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PDC Energy opened at $63.14 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Get PDC Energy Inc alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.04 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $61,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $507,398.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,757.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,243 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.