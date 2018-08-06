PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of PBF Energy opened at $48.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $932,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

