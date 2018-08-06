Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) & 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) Critical Survey

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) and 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 4.40 -$17.90 million $0.19 97.21 8Point3 Energy Partners $70.08 million 14.02 $11.40 million N/A N/A

8Point3 Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pattern Energy Group.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. 8Point3 Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pattern Energy Group and 8Point3 Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 1 4 7 0 2.50 8Point3 Energy Partners 1 9 0 0 1.90

Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.68, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than 8Point3 Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group 26.62% 6.17% 2.84% 8Point3 Energy Partners 28.84% 1.96% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of 8Point3 Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8Point3 Energy Partners has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats 8Point3 Energy Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc., an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. Pattern Energy Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets. As of November 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of interests in 946 megawatt of solar energy projects. 8point3 General Partner, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California.

