Patriot Transportation (PATI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of Patriot Transportation opened at $21.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $70.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.13. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter.

In other Patriot Transportation news, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $126,078.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 527 shares of company stock worth $9,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 151,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 104,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 53,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

