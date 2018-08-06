Patriot National Bancorp’s (PNBK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brean Capital

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Brean Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. Patriot National Bancorp has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

