Patricia Verduin Sells 46,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Patricia Verduin sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $3,063,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,884.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

