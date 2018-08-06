Park-Ohio (PKOH) Earns News Impact Score of 0.12

News headlines about Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Park-Ohio earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7244093200718 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio traded up $0.25, hitting $36.75, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,121. The company has a market capitalization of $455.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.77. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $405.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.33 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 15.41%. research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $142,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,228 shares in the company, valued at $66,722,772.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $194,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,944 shares of company stock worth $2,105,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

