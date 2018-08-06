Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $45.20 on Monday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 801 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $26,449.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,345.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $844,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,920.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,093 shares of company stock worth $1,700,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 195,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

